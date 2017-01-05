The Huawei Mate 9 was announced in November and set to launch in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with no sign of US availability. Now at CES, the company has announced that it's bringing the giant phone across the Atlantic (or Pacific, depending on which way you're traveling) and making it available for purchase immediately.
The Mate 9 is a large phone with a 5.9" 1080p TFT LCD and a massive 4000mAh battery that should easily last 2 days and charge quickly with "SuperCharge technology." It packs Huawei's new Kirin 960 processor, with ARM Cortex-A73/A53 Octa-core CPU and Mali G71 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Huawei's now signature collaboration with Leica in the camera department: on the back, the Mate 9 has a dual-lens camera with a 12MP RGB sensor and a 20MP monochrome sensor.
The Mate 9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei's updated EMUI 5.0 interface on top, but the one significant change from the international model of the phone is that the US variant will have Amazon Alexa integration. That will be available through a pre-installed app on the Mate 9, allowing users to ask questions, set alarms, manage their to-do and shopping lists, check the traffic, control smart home appliances, play music, and more.
The Mate 9 is already available to order on Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H in both Space Gray and Moonlight Silver colors. The price is $599.99 for the unlocked device with US warranty, but beware it's only compatible with GSM carriers so it'll work on AT&T and T-Mobile. Sprint and Verizon customers need not apply.
Huawei Mate 9 Breakthrough Smartphone Lands in the U.S.
First Huawei flagship device brings added benefits of collaborations with Leica and Amazon to US consumers
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at a pre-CES event, Huawei Device USA revealed that its highly-acclaimed Huawei Mate 9 will be available in the United States starting January 6, 2017. Building on Huawei's renowned innovation, the beautifully-designed Mate 9 delivers an all-new Android experience, featuring fast computing performance for 18 months with the new Kirin 960 chipset and machine-learning algorithm, SuperCharge technology for safe and fast charging, and a stunning new photo experience.
"Response to Huawei Mate 9 has been extremely positive, resulting in numerous industry awards and accolades," said Zhendong Zhu, President, Huawei Device USA. "With Mate 9, we set out to improve every element of the smartphone experience, creating a dynamic and powerful device that takes a big step forward in what consumers expect in a smartphone. We're excited to introduce the Mate 9 flagship device to the U.S. market."
Huawei Mate 9 features a dynamic interplay of industry-leading hardware and advanced software that work together to keep users a step ahead. Key features include:
- Kirin 960 chipset, the world's highest performing smartphone processor*, machine learning to make the phone smarter, data stored locally
- Born fast and stays fast for 18 months – addressing the nagging issue of phone lagging after use for a while
- SuperCharge technology that delivers a full day's charge in roughly 20 minutes
- Second-generation Leica dual-lens camera with 12-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor featuring Hybrid Zoom, and superior 2x magnification
- EMUI 5.0, an intuitive user interface that streamlines the user's experience with the OS
- Amazon Alexa, a cloud-based voice service, that helps customers easily perform everyday tasks – like controlling their smart home or checking the daily news – using just their voice. Mate 9 is the first announced smartphone with a pre-installed voice-interactive app with Amazon Alexa.
Maximum Performance and Speed with Kirin 960
With over 100-million units sold, Huawei's Kirin chipsets deliver fast, reliable mobile devices. Huawei Mate 9 is the first Huawei device powered by the premium Kirin 960 chipset which features a Machine Learning Algorithm that helps deliver a fast and smooth experience, even after 18 months of continuous use.
The Kirin 960 is the world's first chipset to feature an ARM Cortex-A73/A53 Octa-core CPU and Mali G71 Octa-core GPU. The CPU delivers the best multi-core performance among all smartphone SoCs, while reducing power consumption by 15 percent. Compared to its predecessor, the GPU boasts a 180 percent performance uplift and a 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency. The Kirin 960 also takes full advantage of the pioneering Vulkan graphics standard on Android 7.0, increasing graphics performance by up to 400 percent.
Safer, Faster Charging Battery
The Huawei Mate 9 features a 4000 mAh high-density battery and advanced power-saving technology to provide over two days of uninterrupted performance. In addition, Mate 9 supports 5A fast charging with new SuperCharge technology. Just a 10-minute charge provides enough power to watch two full movies. The Mate 9 battery sets a new standard in charging technology safety, with Super Safe 15-gate protection, which features real-time voltage, current, and temperature monitoring to eliminate safety hazards.
A New Standard in Smartphone Photography
Following the success of the Huawei P9 smartphone, the Mate 9 features the second-generation dual-lens camera co-engineered with Leica. Huawei and Leica have continued to improve and enhance the optical performance of the camera module, which now includes a 12-megapixel/F2.2 RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel/F2.2 monochrome sensor. In addition, Mate 9 features enhanced image fusion algorithms that work together to produce more stunning photography.
The RGB sensor captures true-to-life colors, while the monochrome sensor captures intricate details and depth delivering on the iconic Leica Image Style. Paired with a dual-lens camera Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) solution and the industry's first dual-camera pixel-binning technology, the Huawei Mate 9 has superior night-shot capability. The Huawei Mate 9 camera also features Hybrid Zoom and a 4-1 Hybrid Auto-focus that utilizes laser focus, phase detection focus, depth focus, and contrast focus to capture the perfect picture.
The Android Experience Reimagined
With the introduction of EMUI 5.0, Huawei Mate 9 reimagines the native Android operating system using Linux to improve the experience, aesthetics, and functionality. EMUI 5.0 makes the Huawei Mate 9 even more intelligent and efficient over time by enabling the UX to learn consumers' behavior patterns and ensures high-priority applications are given preference, subject to system resources. This guarantees a long-lasting, smooth experience, slowing down the performance erosion that smartphone devices experience. EMUI 5.0 also introduces a new, intuitive interface design. With EMUI, more than 50 percent of features can be reached with two clicks, while over 90 percent can be reached within three clicks.
Mate 9 - First introduced Smartphone with Amazon Alexa
Huawei also announced it will bring Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service, to the Huawei Mate 9. Customers can ask Alexa to set an alarm, or build to-do lists; get the weather, traffic reports, and more. In addition, Alexa can also control a broad array of smart home devices.
Available in early 2017, access to Amazon Alexa will be pre-installed in an app on Mate 9, providing customers with a natural, convenient user interface to perform tasks and get information. For existing Mate 9 owners at that time, it will be available by over-the-air update. Huawei and Amazon will collaborate to develop rich voice activated consumer experiences for mobile users.
Pricing and Availability
- The HUAWEI Mate 9 is available in Space Gray and Moonlight Silver
- Priced at MSRP $599.99, HUAWEI Mate 9 will be sold in more than 600 Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com, as well as on e-retailers Amazon (www.amazon.com), Newegg (www.newegg.com), and B&H (www.bhphotovideo.com).
