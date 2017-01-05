Huawei Mate 9 features a dynamic interplay of industry-leading hardware and advanced software that work together to keep users a step ahead. Key features include:

Kirin 960 chipset, the world's highest performing smartphone processor*, machine learning to make the phone smarter, data stored locally

Born fast and stays fast for 18 months – addressing the nagging issue of phone lagging after use for a while

SuperCharge technology that delivers a full day's charge in roughly 20 minutes

Second-generation Leica dual-lens camera with 12-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor featuring Hybrid Zoom, and superior 2x magnification

EMUI 5.0, an intuitive user interface that streamlines the user's experience with the OS

Amazon Alexa, a cloud-based voice service, that helps customers easily perform everyday tasks – like controlling their smart home or checking the daily news – using just their voice. Mate 9 is the first announced smartphone with a pre-installed voice-interactive app with Amazon Alexa.

Maximum Performance and Speed with Kirin 960

With over 100-million units sold, Huawei's Kirin chipsets deliver fast, reliable mobile devices. Huawei Mate 9 is the first Huawei device powered by the premium Kirin 960 chipset which features a Machine Learning Algorithm that helps deliver a fast and smooth experience, even after 18 months of continuous use.

The Kirin 960 is the world's first chipset to feature an ARM Cortex-A73/A53 Octa-core CPU and Mali G71 Octa-core GPU. The CPU delivers the best multi-core performance among all smartphone SoCs, while reducing power consumption by 15 percent. Compared to its predecessor, the GPU boasts a 180 percent performance uplift and a 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency. The Kirin 960 also takes full advantage of the pioneering Vulkan graphics standard on Android 7.0, increasing graphics performance by up to 400 percent.

Safer, Faster Charging Battery

The Huawei Mate 9 features a 4000 mAh high-density battery and advanced power-saving technology to provide over two days of uninterrupted performance. In addition, Mate 9 supports 5A fast charging with new SuperCharge technology. Just a 10-minute charge provides enough power to watch two full movies. The Mate 9 battery sets a new standard in charging technology safety, with Super Safe 15-gate protection, which features real-time voltage, current, and temperature monitoring to eliminate safety hazards.

A New Standard in Smartphone Photography

Following the success of the Huawei P9 smartphone, the Mate 9 features the second-generation dual-lens camera co-engineered with Leica. Huawei and Leica have continued to improve and enhance the optical performance of the camera module, which now includes a 12-megapixel/F2.2 RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel/F2.2 monochrome sensor. In addition, Mate 9 features enhanced image fusion algorithms that work together to produce more stunning photography.

The RGB sensor captures true-to-life colors, while the monochrome sensor captures intricate details and depth delivering on the iconic Leica Image Style. Paired with a dual-lens camera Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) solution and the industry's first dual-camera pixel-binning technology, the Huawei Mate 9 has superior night-shot capability. The Huawei Mate 9 camera also features Hybrid Zoom and a 4-1 Hybrid Auto-focus that utilizes laser focus, phase detection focus, depth focus, and contrast focus to capture the perfect picture.

The Android Experience Reimagined

With the introduction of EMUI 5.0, Huawei Mate 9 reimagines the native Android operating system using Linux to improve the experience, aesthetics, and functionality. EMUI 5.0 makes the Huawei Mate 9 even more intelligent and efficient over time by enabling the UX to learn consumers' behavior patterns and ensures high-priority applications are given preference, subject to system resources. This guarantees a long-lasting, smooth experience, slowing down the performance erosion that smartphone devices experience. EMUI 5.0 also introduces a new, intuitive interface design. With EMUI, more than 50 percent of features can be reached with two clicks, while over 90 percent can be reached within three clicks.

Mate 9 - First introduced Smartphone with Amazon Alexa

Huawei also announced it will bring Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service, to the Huawei Mate 9. Customers can ask Alexa to set an alarm, or build to-do lists; get the weather, traffic reports, and more. In addition, Alexa can also control a broad array of smart home devices.

Available in early 2017, access to Amazon Alexa will be pre-installed in an app on Mate 9, providing customers with a natural, convenient user interface to perform tasks and get information. For existing Mate 9 owners at that time, it will be available by over-the-air update. Huawei and Amazon will collaborate to develop rich voice activated consumer experiences for mobile users.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI Mate 9 is available in Space Gray and Moonlight Silver

Priced at MSRP $599.99 , HUAWEI Mate 9 will be sold in more than 600 Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com, as well as on e-retailers Amazon (www.amazon.com), Newegg (www.newegg.com), and B&H (www.bhphotovideo.com).

*Geekbench 4.0.0 multi-core CPU performance and DDR performance.

