Google's shiny new Pixel phones and the slightly older Nexus 5X and 6P, and the Pixel C tablet have had access to the latest and most tasty flavor of Nougat for a month now, but the Nexus 6 (from 2014, if we're keeping score) has been puttering along on the more outdated 7.0 build. As promised, the 7.1.1 update is now available for Nexus 6 owners in both full system image and over-the-air update form - though of course, it may be a while before you see the actual OTE roll out to your phone.
Though the Motorola-built Nexus 6 is now well beyond the two year support line, Google has been making at least some attempt to keep it updated with newer Google-branded hardware - its Snapdragon 805 processor and 3GB of RAM mean it's more than capable of running the latest builds. Why it's falling behind the other phones hasn't been detailed officially, but it's hard to deny that the older hardware has become less of a priority since the launch of Google's self-branded, top-down Pixel line.
The factory images and OTA files are available at the usual places on Google's Android developer site. Click here for the full system-wiping image, or here for the OTA - you're looking for build N6F26Q in both cases.
- Source:
- Google developer site
Comments