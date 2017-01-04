OnePlus likes to talk a big game about everything it does, and that statement is even more true when it comes to Dash Charge, the fast-charging feature introduced in the OnePlus 3 and 3T. If you follow the company's social presences, you'd notice at least a few mentions of Dash Charge every week, but this new video is a whole other ball game.

OnePlus got Emily Ratajkowski, who seems like the personification of a millennial (hate the word, but it's the most suited here) celebrity to explain how Dash Charge works, vocal fry and all. Presumably, loads of cash changed hands in the process, but not enough to make Emily seem less bored during certain segments of the 2min+ video.

Overall though, I think OnePlus did a nice job with a cute presentation, some funny graphics and light jokes, and as much technical detail as can be explained without making the video seem like it is a physics class snoozefest taught by a gorgeous teacher. But that doesn't detract from the moments when you feel that Emily is reading those jargon words off a teleprompter and struggling to look interested or believable.

At least if you didn't completely understand Dash Charge before, now you should have a better understanding of how the technology, which is licensed based on OPPO's VOOC, works and why it requires a specific adapter and cable.