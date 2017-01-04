At the moment there are two approaches to staying connected to your digital world while driving: a dedicated vehicle system with a permanent screen, or a phone in a car dock. (Or you could just be a dangerous jerk and use your phone in your hands while you're driving, I suppose.) JBL would like to offer a more elegant alternative: the Smartbase. This gadget combines a phone dock, wireless charger, and an external speaker for hands-free calls. Even better, it works with existing voice control and safety services - Google Now on Android and Siri on iOS.

The biggest draw seems to be the speakerphone function, which boasts noise cancellation features that block out wind and road noise for clearer calls. Anyone who's tried to have a hands-free conversation in an old Ford pickup should be able to appreciate that. JBL seems to be aiming for the boardroom type with this feature: it allegedly works great for conference calls "when the car windows are open or the rooftop is down." If the implication that you'll be making high-powered deals from your convertible isn't enough, the price tag for the standard version of the gadget is an eye-watering $150, with a $200 upgrade for the wireless charging version.

Two hundred bucks is a lot to swallow for what amounts to a really nice car dock, especially with dedicated Android Auto systems becoming more widely available. The Smartbase can do other things with its dedicated Android app, like add lane departure warnings and dashcam-style video recording, but Android phones can already do those things without any extra hardware help. I think this thing will be a hard sell when it comes to retailers in March. Perhaps JBL's other CES announcements will be more appealing:

JBL Pulse 3 - a new version of the company's dedicated Bluetooth speaker with s lava lamp-style LED visual accent. $200, coming Spring 2017.

JBL Playlist - a plug-in speaker with Chromecast functionality. $150, coming in the spring in black, blue, and white color options.

JBL Soundgear - a neck-worn Bluetooth speaker system. Like an old boom box, but more stylish and without the D-cell batteries. $200, available in the summer.

JBL Flip 4 - a new version of the rugged Bluetooth speaker. IPX7 water resistance, 12 hours of playback, comes in black, white, teal, grey, red, or Blue for $100 in the spring.

Source:

Harman