It's no secret that BlackBerry hasn't been doing well in recent years, with the company eventually deciding to outsource hardware development to partners. The DTEK50 was the first BlackBerry-branded TCL device, but was simply a rebranded Acatel Idol 4. Steve Cistulli, President and GM of TCL in North America, posted a teaser on his Twitter account of an upcoming TCL-made BlackBerry phone.

Enjoy our official first look at what’s to come from the newest BlackBerry smartphone. More to come at MWC. pic.twitter.com/gHkwepCPbJ — Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) January 4, 2017

Unlike the DTEK50, this is obviously designed by TCL specifically for BlackBerry. The video doesn't give too much in the way of details, but the phone obviously runs Android, includes a USB Type-C port for charging, and has an embedded fingerprint reader on the space bar.

This appears to be the unnamed BlackBerry device leaked last month. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until Mobile World Congress next month for all the details.