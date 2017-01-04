Las Vegas, 3 January 2017- Remote video monitoring capability is an integral part of any connected home, especially for those who want to keep an eye on activity while they’re out. Wi-Fi security cameras have provided consumers with the ability to add surveillance to their homes, but they’ve often come with cumbersome installation instructions and confusing interfaces. True to the Polaroid brand DNA elements, including simplicity, elegant design and making new and exciting technologies accessible to the everyday consumer, Polaroid today unveiled its Polaroid Hoop home security camera at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“Whether you’re leaving home for a day or a week’s vacation, being able to tap a button on your smartphone and see what’s happening after you lock the door provides an added level of security and peace-of-mind that Polaroid is now proud to offer,” said Scott W. Hardy, President and CEO of Polaroid. “With the Polaroid Hoop home security camera, we’ve simplified remote high-definition video monitoring and ensured that out-of-the-box, consumers will have an enjoyable experience that doesn’t require them to be tech-savvy.”

Advanced Features and Functionality

The Polaroid Hoop home security camera offers 1080p high-definition video resolution and the opportunity to remotely monitor their home with the highest detail possible. The 140-degree lens provides a wide-angle view to maximize coverage no matter where the camera is placed.

Stylish and sleek, the Polaroid Hoop home security camera matches any home décor and offers several options as far as how it can be placed throughout the home. The Polaroid Hoop was designed in partnership with renowned design firm, Ammunition, the studio that was also behind the Polaroid Zip instant photoprinter, Polaroid Snap line of instant digital cameras and Polaroid Cube and Polaroid Cube+ lifestyle action cameras. Led by industrial designer Robert Brunner, Ammunition has partnered with award-winning consumer brands including Adobe, Beats by Dre, Square, Lyft, and Williams-Sonoma.

The affixed base of the Polaroid Hoop home security camera can be placed on a shelf or table, or to easily mount the camera to a wall or ceiling. As with any Wi-Fi security camera, the Polaroid Hoop requires a power source. Typically, the camera would need to reach an AC outlet, limiting the position of the Wi-Fi security camera. However, with the Polaroid Hoop, users can take advantage of a removable long-lasting battery pack. This optional accessory offers the possibility to position the camera virtually anywhere in the home.

While monitoring activity in the home is critical, as is the ability to see what is going on outside. The camera features a weatherproof construction allowing it to be placed outdoors as well. With the ability to withstand the elements, the Polaroid Hoop offers consumers a clear view of locations such as their front door, garage and other areas, providing even more security for their family.

Plug & Play

HoopSet up and operation of the Polaroid Hoop home security camera is driven by an easy-to-use and intuitive app available for Android and iOS. After downloading the app and creating an account, users simply power-up the Polaroid Hoop home security camera, pair it with the app, and enter their home Wi-Fi credentials. To protect privacy, set up and operations are secure from unwanted infiltration and viewing. There is no limit to the amount of Polaroid Hoop cameras that can be associated with an account, so users can install several throughout their home and monitor and access footage from one app. Cameras are grouped together and labelled to easily capture and identify events in specific areas of the home, or schedule recordings in a specific area. Users can easily move from an overall view of a home to viewing specific groups online or from the app. The primary account holder can also assign, manage and share access to specific cameras with friends and family. Additionally, the Polaroid Hoop is compatible with some of the most popular connected home products on the market, offering seamless plug-and-play integration with connected lighting, alarms, speakers and more.

Intelligent Monitoring and Alerts

The Polaroid Hoop home security camera app also offers a wide-range of intelligent features that give users the ability to do more than simply real time live-viewing. Via the app, users can set specific zones within a frame, such as a door, and only trigger an alert should anything change within that area of the frame. This is an incredibly useful feature, especially, if there are pets at home, which freely move about during the day. In addition, the Polaroid Hoop also leverages a proprietary algorithm that over time can learn to distinguish between normal daily events and those that occur unplanned. It also learns the distinction between detecting persons or animals that may enter a frame. Events that may take place in multiple locations can also be grouped together for viewing as one occurrence.

As consumers cannot view footage 24/7, the Polaroid Hoop home security camera app offers advanced monitoring capabilities that can detect events and automatically alert the user via the app and push notifications. Motion detection is a key feature of the app, and once movement is detected within the frame, the Polaroid Hoop will immediately notify the user that an event has occurred. Since any change in the scene can be mistaken for motion, Wi-Fi security cameras are notorious for sending “false alarms” to users. With the Polaroid Hoop, that’s no longer the case.

Cloud or Local Storage

With the Polaroid Hoop home security camera, users have two options where they can save their footage. When the camera detects an event, it will automatically record the footage for the duration of the event and send a push notification to the user’s smartphone to view the file locally on an optional microSD card or in the cloud. Using the app, users can easily search for events using a timeline and even review older footage captured on various days. The Polaroid Hoop cloud service offers a free base amount of storage with additional storage available for purchase. Local recording using the microSD card is free of charge with no subscription fee.

The Polaroid Hoop home security camera is offered by C+A Global, an authorized Polaroid licensee. The camera will be available at retail outlets across the United States starting in spring 2017 with an expected MSRP of $199.99.