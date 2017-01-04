NVIDIA's yearly CES bash just wrapped up, and once again there's a new SHIELD coming for gamers. Well, "new" in a very limited sense. The new version of the Android TV-powered set top box looks nearly identical to the SHIELD TV that's been available since the summer of 2015. It's 40% smaller than the original - closer in size to competitors like Roku - but inside is the same Tegra X1 system that we're familiar with. (Which is still some of the most powerful "mobile" silicon around.) The big change, as hinted by the leak last month, is in the controller.

In addition to a spiffy new angular, low-poly shell, the controller is designed with hands-free voice control in mind. That means that it'll be able to use Google Assistant with an "OK Google" voice command, no button presses required. That's an interesting proposition... but keep in mind that Assistant isn't actually ready for Android TV now. Users will have to wait for the software to be ready for the SHIELD, and NVIDIA's connected home gadget, to work with Google's new voice control platform. The remote, which is now included with both models, works hands-free as well.

Oh yes, the connected home stuff. The SHIELD SPOT is a separate product, a tiny Wi-Fi enabled controller that can connect with gadgets like Google's own Nest thermostat, and has microphones that can use Google Assistant for easy access at multiple spots (get it?) throughout the home. NVIDIA doesn't have a whole lot to say about it at the moment, but it will be controlled from the SHIELD TV via voice commands, and it's "coming soon."

Aside from the included remote and controller and the smaller size, the new SHIELD appears to be using the exact same hardware as the previous model. That means a Tegra X1 processor, 3GB of RAM, and either 16GB of storage or 500GB on the SHIELD Pro. (The new SHIELD Pro looks like it's using the older, larger body to accommodate that 2.5" laptop-grade hard drive.) Other ports include standard HDMI (4K and HDR support included), gigabit Ethernet, two standard USB 3.0 ports, and a MicroSD card slot. There's also an IR input for compatibility with Logitech Harmony remotes, but the remote and controllers also have IR blasters now. Not to control the SHIELD (that's through Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi direct), but to control external equipment like TVs and speakers. Nice. All of it will be running Android 7.0.

The new SHIELD will go on sale later this month - January 16th, according the Amazon listings for the SHIELD and SHIELD Pro. The basic 16GB version is $199.99, while the 500GB Pro model is $299.99, the same price as the current models. All the features of the new SHIELD will be back-ported to the old SHIELD, as is NVIDIA's custom, though customers will have to buy a new remote or controller to get hands-free voice commands and IR blaster functionality.