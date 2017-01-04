LAS VEGAS & FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--( BUSINESS WIRE )-- 2017 International CES Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the independent world leader in memory products, today announced DataTravelerUltimate Generation Terabyte (GT), the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers up to 2TB of storage space and USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) performance.

Power users will have the ability to store massive amounts of data in a small form factor, including up to 70 hours of 4K video on a single 2TB drive*. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers superior quality in a high-end design as it is made of a zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance. Its compact size gives the tech enthusiast or professional user an easily portable solution to store and transfer their high capacity files. For more information please see below or refer to the following reference table for storage capacities.

“At Kingston, we push the limits of what’s possible,” said Jean Wong, Flash business manager. “With the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, we empower users to increase their data storage mobility in a highly manageable form factor. This is a terrific follow up to our 1TB drive released in 2013 and by doubling the capacity, users can store and carry even larger amounts of data easily.”

DataTraveler Ultimate GT ships in February and will be available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It is backed by 5-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information, visit www.kingston.com.

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT Features and Specifications:

Capacities 1 : 1TB, 2TB

1TB, 2TB Speed 2 : USB 3.1 Gen. 1 3

USB 3.1 Gen. 1 Dimensions: 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm

72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm Operating Temperature: -25°C to 60°C

-25°C to 60°C Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

-40°C to 85°C Warranty: 5-year warranty with free technical support

5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS v.10.9.x+, Linux v.2.6.x+, Chrome OS™

DataTraveler Ultimate GT Part Numbers Part Number Capacity DTUGT/1TB 1TB DTUGT/2TB 2TB

OS List USB 2.0 USB 3.0 / USB 3.1 Windows 10 Yes Yes Windows 8.1 Yes Yes Windows 8 Yes Yes Windows 7 (SP1) Yes Yes Mac OS (v. 10.9.x +) Yes Yes Linux (v. 2.6.x +) Yes Yes Chrome Yes Yes

Storage Chart Storage

Capacity1 Photos (Compressed JPEG) Video Recording2 Storage Usage 8MP 12MP 18MP 24MP 24

Mbps

(min.) 48

Mbps

(min.) 720p

30fps

(min.) 1080p

30fps

(min.) 4K

30fps

(min.) HD

Movies

.MKV Music

.MP3 Compressed

.MP4 Movies PC

Games Backups 4GB 1500 1000 667 500 20 10 22 15 8 X 1038 3 X X 8GB 3000 2000 1333 1,000 40 20 44 30 16 X 2076 7 X X 16GB 6000 4000 2667 2,000 80 40 88 61 33 1 4151 14 X X 32GB 12000 8000 5333 4,000 160 80 176 122 66 2 8302 28 1 1 64GB 24000 16000 10667 8,000 320 160 260 244 132 5 16605 56 3 2 128GB 48000 32000 21333 16,000 640 320 352 488 264 10 33209 112 6 4 256GB 96000 64000 42667 32,000 1280 640 704 976 528 21 66418 224 12 9 512GB 192000 128000 85334 64,000 2560 1280 1408 1952 1056 42 132836 448 24 17 1TB 384000 256000 170668 128000 5120 2560 2816 3904 2112 83 265672 896 48 32 2TB 768000 512000 341336 256000 10240 5120 5632 7808 4224 166 531344 1792 96 64

*Based on Flash Memory Storage Chart

1Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston's Flash Guide at kingston.com/flash_memory_guide.

2Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage.

3USB 3.1 Gen 1 performance requires a host device with a USB 3.0 or 3.1 port.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/kingstontechmemory

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kingstontechnology

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KingstonTech

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kingstontechnology/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/kingston

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/+kingston/posts

About Kingston Digital, Inc.

Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.kingston.com or call 800-337-8410.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Digital, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their respective titleholders.