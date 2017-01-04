HTC is still looking for a path forward after the poor performance of the HTC 10. It got the nod to manufacture Google's Pixel phones, but that doesn't do anything to rehabilitate its flagging brand. While its flagship play for 2017 is still a mystery, VentureBeat reports that it will launch the HTC One X10 phablet in a few months. It won't be a high-end phone, but maybe this is what the company needs right now.

The X10 is the follow up to last year's X9, but the specs are actually a little more modest in places. Inside is an octa-core MT6755V/C ARM chip clocked at 1.9GHz. The X9 had a MT6795 clocked at 2.2GHz. It will also have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, same as last year. The 5.5-inch LCD will have a resolution of 1080p—again, just like the X9.

Where the X10 improves on the X9 is the camera. The 16.3MP front and 7.9MP rear cameras are both higher resolution than the 13/5MP combo on the X9. Megapixels aren't everything, but they're something. Pricing and launch details are still unknown.