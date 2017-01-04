The Nextbit Robin came out a little over a year ago, and it was a pretty good phone. It's actually amazing when you consider Nextbit had never made a phone before. It's also an undeniably funky device, so good on them for that. The price has been coming down as it gets older, and now the Robin has reached an all-time low price on Amazon—just $139 with Prime shipping.

Both the mint and midnight colorways are included in the sale, but I'm personally partial to mint. This device has a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD, a hexa-core Snapdragon 808, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and front-facing speakers.

The Robin runs Android 6.0 out of the box, and Nougat is in testing. Nextbit's claim to fame is a cloud backup system that stores your photos and apps as you run short on space, then restores them automatically. It's not a game changer, but yeah, it works. The current $250 default price is a little high, but $139 is hard to pass up if you're in need of a cheap phone.