Most Android Wear watches can take a splash, but knock them around and they might not hold up very well. Casio's first Android Wear device was an exception with its MIL-STD-810G rating, and the second one will be much the same. The WSD-F20 will be built to last, and it'll be running Android Wear 2.0 when it comes out around April. It won't be cheap, though.

The WSD-F20 has a similar design vibe as the last Casio watch, but it might be even more beefy. The metal case has exposed screws and three large buttons on the side. It's MIL-STD-810G and water-resistant up to 50m. The display also retains the dual functionality with low-power monochrome mode for extended battery life. This model adds a low-power GPS chip to the mix, allowing you to track your location without a phone.

Casio will reportedly begin shipping the WSD-F20 on April 21st for around $500. That's the same approximate price as the last Casio Wear watch. It's clearly going after a particular niche, not the general smartwatch-curious consumer crowd. We expect to have more information when Casio gives its CES presentation at 1PM today. Check back then.