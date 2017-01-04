While everyone is busy paying attention to the happenings at CES, T-Mobile has dropped a few big OTA updates. Android 7.0 Nougat is coming to the HTC 10 and LG G Pad X 8.0. If you have one of these devices, now is the time to start mashing the update button. Okay, don't actually do that, but an update will arrive soon.
T-Mobile has yet to update its support page, but owners are reporting receiving the update, and HTC leaker LlabTooFeR on Twitter says the update is rolling out. It should have version number 2.37.531.5 and weigh in at a healthy 1.22GB. You might actually be able to pull this update by using the update button, but no promises.
The LG G Pad X 8.0 is a less notable device, which in a way makes the update to Nougat that much more interesting. This tablet only costs $240 total, so updates are not something one should count on. This update is rolling out now via LG Bridge, the desktop software management app (install that if you want the update immediately). This is usually the prelude to a full OTA deployment by T-Mobile for LG devices.
