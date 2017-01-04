Just a year ago it was rare to have support for Android Pay at your bank, but things are much better now. It's getting to the point that even small banks have support for Android Pay. Case in point: 45 new banks have been added to the supported list for Android Pay, and you probably haven't heard of most of them.

Here's the full list of new banks.

  1. Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
  2. Avidia Bank
  3. BankIowa
  4. BankLiberty
  5. BankWest
  6. Bell Bank
  7. Bremer Bank
  8. Bridgehampton National Bank
  9. Bridgeview Bank Group
  10. Central Pacific Bank
  11. Chesterfield FCU
  12. Denmark State Bank
  13. Firefighters First Credit Union
  14. First State Bank
  15. Freedom National Bank
  16. Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union
  17. Greenfield Banking Company
  18. HomeStar Bank & Financial Services
  19. Indiana State University FCU
  20. Kemba Financial CU
  21. L & N Federal Credit Union
  22. Lafayette Federal Credit Union
  23. Lake Trust Federal Credit Union
  24. Lawson Bank
  25. Lee Bank
  26. Malvern National Bank
  27. Marblehead Bank
  28. MIT Federal Credit Union
  29. Norwood Bank
  30. Peach State Bank & Trust
  31. Pioneer Bank
  32. River City Bank
  33. Rockland Trust
  34. Roundbank
  35. Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution
  36. Schneider Community Credit Union
  37. Scottrade Bank
  38. Securityplus FCU
  39. Service Credit Union
  40. SF Police CU
  41. Sun East Federal Credit Union
  42. The Peoples Federal Credit Union
  43. University Credit Union - Maine
  44. US Employees FCU
  45. Wanigas CU

You should be able to add debit and credit cards issued by these banks to the Android Pay app now. Then tap your phone on NFC terminals to pay for stuff. The future is now.