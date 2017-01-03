Hyundai has been pretty quick to take advantage of Google features over the years. The 2015 Hyundai Sonata was the first car with Android Auto at launch, for example. At CES 2017, the company has announced that users of Hyundai's Blue Link service can now use Google Home to issue commands to their cars.

Blue Link is the connected car service Hyundai uses to manage the smart features in its vehicles. It costs $100 per year, and grants remote access to your car via the web and the Blue Link app. Thus, the Assistant commands won't be completely new features. Rather, the're one more way to communicate with your car. The Blue Link app doesn't have the best reputation, so maybe you want to just use voice commands anyway.

Hyundai will support commands like "start my car" and "lock the doors" via Google Home. You can even look up directions and send them to the car by voice. It's unclear if Google will be giving Hyundai a prime spot in Home that doesn't require a "talk to" command, but it's not showing up in the list of services yet.