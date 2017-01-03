In a shocking turn of events, Asus has officially released the Chromebook Flip C302CA. An all-aluminum entry into the ever-growing world of Chromebooks, the newest Flip will come in a few different configurations depending on needs and budget. This little beauty has been leaked a few times and even went up for sale just a bit early, but now it is officially official.

Here are the specs from Asus' page:

Specs Screen 12.5" FHD multi-touch; 360-degree hinge CPU Intel m3/m7 RAM 4GB/8GB Storage 32GB/64GB/128GB Keyboard Backlit chiclet Camera HD webcam Network 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 2 x USB Type-C 3.1; microSD

The Google Play Store comes installed and all the Android apps you could want along with it. So those large storage options could be very handy here. It is really awesome to see such a nice-looking Chromebook, and some are even saying it's the one to beat. I just find it odd that the original Flip's successor is this level of quality and has these specifications.

Price looks like it will start at $499 for the base model with the m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage and go up from there. I'd venture to guess that the fully-specced out version could climb pretty close to $1000, but by all appearances this looks to be more than worth it.