This is definitely an "Oops" moment for Qualcomm. The chipset manufacturer accidentally leaked/revealed the newest Asus device ahead of the CES announcement. While new devices are sometimes worth getting excited about, this one is actually special: the ZenFone AR, as it is named, will be the second phone with Tango built in. Qualcomm noted in its now removed blog post that the ZenFone AR will use the Snapdragon 821 SoC and that the new phone would also be Daydream-ready. Of course, this would be the first device to run both of Google's augmented and virtual reality platforms.

The ZenFone AR will support Daydream apps like Street View, YouTube, Netflix, HBO, and Hulu, as well as games like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Need for Speed, Gunjack 2, and Lego BrickHeadz. The image you see above came this morning courtesy of @evleaks, who confirmed that this is the second Tango phone.

ASUS ZenFone AR (2nd Google Tango phone) pic.twitter.com/ctKQ9IKfeC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 2, 2017

Tango and Daydream together sound like an interesting combination. Having spent some time with the former, I first found myself in a struggle to care about this. However, as I sit here and consider it, I think that the combination could lead to some really fantastic applications. How this all works out remains to be seen, but you can rest assured that we are watching this closely.

As I mentioned, the blog post has been pulled. Luckily, the Internet never forgets (nor does our fearless leader Artem give up). The cached version is below for your perusal and the source link should go live in the next few days.