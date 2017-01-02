CES is upon us and the cool, new announcements are incoming. Showing itself to be an early bird, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has announced a collaboration on a new concept for an automobile infotainment system powered by Android. Goody, another one.

All snide comments aside, this is not Android Auto in any way. Instead, this is FCA's Uconnect branding built on top of AOSP. The auto manufacturer claims that its "award-winning" system will maintain its current interface while offering the underlying power of Android. This means that it will have access to Assistant, Maps, and other popular apps like Pandora, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and so on.

Since Uconnect is limited to FCA vehicles, don't expect to see any other brands with this concept. This is not the first time that a large auto maker has partnered with a tech giant — just remember Microsoft and Ford with Ford Sync.

FCA will be showing off tech demos at CES, so if you are attending, go check it out.