Blink, the company that makes affordable and portable home security cameras (see my full review), has been on a bit of a roll over the past few months. First, it added Alexa support to arm and disarm the system and inquire about the latest recorded videos, then it announced an outdoor camera, the Blink XT, with weather-proofing, 1080p video, and an IR night vision sensor. Now it's releasing a whole host of upgrades and gear to complement its system.
To begin, Blink's Sync Module, the one that connects to your WiFi and serves as the central hub for all the small wireless cameras, has an upgraded version with 4G Cellular support and battery backup so your system remains up and accessible even when WiFi is down and there's no power. Blink is also releasing new entry sensors to monitor doors and windows, a new water sensor to notify you of any unexpected leaks, a 105dB siren that can be manually or automatically triggered via motion sensor, and a keypad to arm and disarm Blink without resorting to the app.
There will be two "Seecurity" kits to choose from in Q2 2017. The $339 "Starter" kit is meant for new users and includes 1 Blink cam, 1 Blink XT cam, 1 Enhanced Sync Module, 1 Siren, 2 Entry Sensors, and 1 Keypad. The $149 "Upgrade" kit is for existing users and has 1 Enhanced Sync Module, 1 Siren, 2 Entry Sensors, and 1 Keypad. You can add more cameras and sensors to the order if you need to.
The second announcement from Blink is the introduction of new monthly security plans in Q2 2017. Right now, Blink is free to use and gets you 7200 seconds of video storage to use. But you'll soon be able to sign up for new paid plans to get a 4G cellular connection for the upgraded module and support for the new Seecurity kit hardware. The $9.99 monthly plan requires you to self monitor your system, while the $19.99 monthly plan has a 24/7 professional third-party monitoring (no details in the press release on privacy and data protection). Monitoring up to 10 cameras is supported but only the first 5 are included in the paid plans, additional cameras are $2/month.
All of this won't be available for a few months, so you have to be a bit patient if you already own a Blink or were thinking about buying one.
Press Release
Blink to Reveal Expanded Suite of Home Security Products and Services at CESJanuary 2, 2017
Brand Disrupts Home Security Once Again with Affordable, Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera, Home Security Kit, Monthly Service Plans and More
Blink, the ultra-affordable home security and HD video monitoring system, today announced it will officially launch its much-anticipated Blink XT outdoor camera at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. The company will also preview the forthcoming Blink Seecurity™ systems and monthly service plans. The news caps off an exciting year for Blink, as the company shipped over 250,000 cameras in 2016, providing consumers nationwide with accessible, DIY home security and video monitoring.
Now available for pre-order, the weatherproof Blink XT features two-year battery life, infrared night vision and 1080p full HD video. For the price of $119, it is the most affordable outdoor security camera on the market, making home security accessible to everyone. Alongside the Blink XT, the company will also roll out the following offerings in Q2 of 2017, all of which are compatible with existing Blink systems:
Blink Seecurity™ Products: Establishing itself as a full home security provider, Blink will be offering its own line of security products, which will be fully-integrated for the utmost ease and convenience to the user, including:
– 4G Cellular Sync Module with Battery Backup for Data & Video – The new Blink sync module offers the ability to operate with or without internet connectivity, even when the power is out
– Entry Sensors – Since homes have multiple vulnerable entry points, these entry sensors offer an easy and cost-effective way to secure every window and door
– Siren – With 105 decibels and both manual and motion-based triggering, this easily added unit will help scare away any intruder
– Keypad – Allows users and their trusted family, friends and neighbors to securely arm and disarm their Blink system with a unique passcode
– Water Sensor – Water damage is the leading and most expensive home insurance claim, which is why Blink’s moisture sensor will instantly alert users of any leaks or flooding, allowing them to respond sooner and minimize damage
Blink Seecurity™ Kits: Ultra-affordable, these kits offer an unmatched level of home coverage the user can actually see, any time and from anywhere, thanks to Blink’s unique philosophy of video-first security:
– Starter Seecurity™ Kit ($339) for new customers includes: 1 Blink Camera, 1 Blink XT Camera, 1 4G Cellular Sync Module, 1 Siren, 2 Entry Sensors and 1 Keypad
– Upgrade Seecurity™ Kit ($149) for existing customers includes: 1 4G Cellular Sync Module, 1 Siren, 2 Entry Sensors and 1 Keypad
– Customers will be able to add additional cameras and security hardware as needed through the blinkforhome.com website.
Blink Monthly Service Plans: In addition to the existing Blink video monitoring services, the company will offer value-added service plans that provide a more sophisticated security feature-set at an unmatched price. Blink’s service plans support up to ten cameras per system with no extra per-camera monthly charges. The no-contract monthly plans include:
Blink believes that true home security starts with the ability to see throughout one’s home, rather than video simply being offered as an expensive afterthought. Unlike competitors, Blinks’ systems start with video at the forefront, differentiating the company in a rapidly changing $28B home security industry driven by consumer demand for DIY products and solutions.
“At Blink, we’ve created a core “Seecurity™” philosophy, meaning that the ability to see, and therefore know, exactly what is happening at home from anywhere at any time is vital to achieving true home security and peace of mind,” said Peter Besen, CEO of Blink. “Operating under that mantra, we have leveraged Blink’s expertise to develop affordable, DIY products with video at the forefront. These new offerings will serve the growing segment of consumers demanding best-in-class, affordable and fully encompassing home security coupled with the flexibility to keep an eye on their homes while on-the-go.”
Blink at CES Information
The Blink XT outdoor security camera, Blink Seecurity™ systems and monthly service plans will be showcased at CES from January 5 through 8 (Booth #40136, Sands, Halls A-D), as well as CES Unveiled on January 3. Blink has also been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for the second consecutive year for its system within the Smart Home category, which was chosen by an esteemed panel of judges that includes industry designers, engineers and media.
To learn more about Blink Seecurity™ systems and to be notified when they are available, please click here. To learn more about Blink and its current video security products, please visit BlinkForHome.com.
Comments