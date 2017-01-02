Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Games

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic

Android Police review: RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic review: A fun and faithful throwback

RollerCoaster Tycoon is something of a classic for management sim fans... and recent entries in the series haven't exactly thrilled them. So it was a smart move on Atari's part to re-release the original for Android, in all its premium pixelated glory. This is the original game with no extras aside from the obvious adjustments to the UI for touchscreen controls. There are in-app purchases, but they're all for the original expansions, which seems more than reasonable.

--

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic is a new RCT experience, combining the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series’ history – RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2. Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon® PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices.

The Walking Dead: Season Three

Android Police coverage: Telltale's The Walking Dead: Season 3 shambles into the Play Store, Season 2 discounted to $3.49

Fans of Telltale's Walking Dead series have already downloaded the first episode of Season 3 and devoured it, while those who don't like it have already ignored the release. If you're on the fence, go back and play through the now-discounted original season first - the episodes are a bit expensive, and the latest game has limited compatibility anyway.

--

Includes Episode 1 in this brand new season from the award-winning studio, Telltale Games. After society was ripped apart by undead hands, pockets of civilization emerge from the chaos. But at what cost? Can the living be trusted on this new frontier? As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.

Geometry Dash World

Android Police coverage: Geometry Dash World expands on the frantic music-runner gameplay of the original

Geometry Dash World isn't really about geometry, or any particular world, but it does have a lot of dashing. This runner game is all about perfect split-second timing matched up to thumping electronica music. The sequel adds 10 new stages with more to come, but if you're the kind of twitchy master who can ace all of them quickly, there's also a stage builder and an online repository of user-submitted levels. At the moment the game is free with no in-app purchases.

--

Geometry Dash is back with a brand new adventure. New levels, new music, new monsters, new everything. Flex your clicky finger as you jump, fly and flip your way through dark caves and spiky obstacles. Discover the lands, play online levels and find the secrets hidden within the World of Geometry Dash.

• Rhythm-based Action Platforming.

• Ten unique levels with music from Dex Arson, Waterflame and F-777.

• Play daily quests and earn rewards.

• Play online levels created by the Geometry Dash community.

• Unlock unique icons and colors to customize your character.

Five Nights at Freddy's: SL

Android Police coverage: Five Nights at Freddy's Sister Location brings new characters, new places, and new terrors to Android

The prolific creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's series isn't content with just four entries: this spin-off game takes the original Chuck-E-Cheese horror premise and sets it at another incredibly creepy kid's pizza restaurant. The core gameplay still consists of fending off improbably horrific animatronics, but there are few new elements in the theme of "interactive entertainment" that follow the disturbing kiddie theme. The game is $3 with no in-app purchases.

--

Welcome to Circus Baby's Pizza World, where family fun and interactivity go beyond anything you've seen at those *other* pizza places. Now hiring: Late night technician. Must enjoy cramped spaces and be comfortable around active machinery. Not responsible for death or dismemberment. Five Nights at Freddy's Sister Location is the fifth installment in the Five Nights at Freddy's series, featuring new characters, new places, and new terrors.

Twilight Struggle

Android Police coverage: Relive the nostalgic dread of the Cold War with board game Twilight Struggle, now in the Play Store

Twilight Struggle is a digital adaptation of a board game that's all about the glory days of the Cold War. Control the United States or the Soviets as each tries to undercut the other in a global game of politics and nuclear chicken. It's a bit like a card-based version of Risk, only without any actual armed conflict - both sides lose if a real war breaks out. The Android version features a single-player campaign and both local and online multiplayer for $5, with a $4 in-app purchase for a card expansion.

--

Twilight Struggle puts the player at the center of the Cold War, the political and economic struggle between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R that spanned 5 decades from the 1950's to the 1990's. Designed by award winning creators Ananda Gupta and Jason Matthews, players control one of the two modern superpowers, as they work to spread their dominance throughout the world via political influence and coup attempts. But if either side triggers nuclear war, it's game over.

War Commander: Rogue Assault

Android Police coverage: War Commander is a new RTS game from one of the original Command and Conquer creators

Most mobile strategy games are fairly locked into the Clash of Clans model, but War Commander takes things back to the glory days of Command and Conquer. Appropriately too: it's made by some of the original developers. The real-time, map-based combat plays out with some fantastic grungy graphics, with a limited amount of AI hand-holding. Unfortunately the game does indulge itself with $100 in-app purchase for currency that builds up bases faster.

--

An immersive combat game in a massive multiplayer online world, War Commander: Rogue Assault delivers a stunning, fully 3D battlefield experience like nothing you've ever seen on mobile. Command your army and launch strategic strikes against your enemy for control of War Zones. As one of the few surviving commanders after World War 3, defend your base, customize your units, and attack enemies to survive. Become the ultimate warrior in this online military strategy game by battling to gain control of the world.

GoNNER

Android Police coverage: Platforming shooter GoNNER comes to SHIELD Android TV, currently on sale for $6.69 (33% off)

GoNNER is a platformer, but not a conventional one. It takes the raw elements of games like Metroid and Contra and remixes them with a procedurally generated world. There's a bit of a kooky story behind it all, and the game's stark 2D graphics are unique and fluid. They're something of a puzzle, actually - there's no technical reason that this premium title needs to be limited to the SHIELD TV, though trying t play it without a controller might be difficult.

--

This game requires a controller to play and runs exclusively on NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV. GoNNER is a tough as hell score-based procedurally-generated platformer with roguelike elements. GoNNER is also a story about friendship between Ikk, Death, and a space whale named Sally. You will die. A lot. This is by design, but it's not made to feel unfair. You'll eventually get the hang of GoNNER, so don't lose your head. But even if you do it's okay cause we have a lot of replacement heads you can use.

Play-Doh TOUCH

Android Police coverage: Hasbro Play-Doh TOUCH turns your real life creations into semi-terrifying virtual creatures

Play-Doh TOUCH isn't really a game, it's more of an augmented reality extension of the age-old kid's toy. Also, it's kind of terrifying. See, the idea is that you build creatures from dough, then take a photo and the app automatically imports and animates them into its digital world. Sort of like Skylanders, except you build it yourself. Of course, the scanning function works with anything, not just Play-Doh. The results get real weird, real fast - don't say we didn't warn you.

--

Create a world of hands-on adventures and see your physical Play-Doh creations come to life virtually in ways beyond imagination. To start, simply:

• SHAPE a creation with Play-Doh modeling compound and put it on a white surface.

• SCAN your creation into the Play-Doh TOUCH app using your device’s camera and see it come to life in a virtual world.

• EXPLORE all the creative possibilities in the Play-Doh TOUCH app. Keep shaping and scanning your Play-Doh creations to build your own world.

Atomic Pinball Collection

This pair of playable pinball tables has two themes: an anime-style giant robot attack and a Lucha Libre wrestling federation. The designs seem pretty straightforward, with none of the outlandish animations or scenes of some of the more fantastical digital pinball games - pretty much everything in these tables could be done in real life. The game is free with in-app purchases that top out at $2.52.

--

Set in the Mexican wrestling scene Lucha Libre, Masks of Glory is a fun and challenging table. With a Tequila Bar, different multi-ball modes, chickens, Bumper Mania, piñatas, the Good-vs-Evil-meter, illegal moves, lowriders, and tasty tacos, there is always plenty to do, or eat. This re-imagined version of the classic is back with more missions, updated graphics, new sounds (meet the new Betty.) and an even meaner Rob-O-Bot.

Snowball

It's hard to tell from first glance, but Snowball is in fact a pinball game. You smash a giant snowball (relatively giant, that is, it looks tiny in the pixelated graphics) around a tiny kid-made ski resort, racking up points and finding hidden secrets on the "table." It's an interesting framing device for pinball, to be sure, but that's all it is at the end of the day. At least it's free with in-app purchases.

--

Snowball is a homegrown, hand-cranked winter pinball adventure from Pixeljam, the creators of Dino Run. Send your behemoth snow spheres through an epic kid-constructed bobsled maze of snowbanks, homemade wooden paddles, Tesla coils, igloos, railcars, and more. For both casual and hardcore pinball fans.

The Little Fox

The Little Fox is an endless runner game that - wait, don't close the tab yet! This one has a unique hook... in that you can move on a hexagonal grid instead of a series of lanes. Hey, I didn't say it was a good hook. At the very least it allows players to actually make use of those 3D environments - the little fox player character can run in six directions, jump on bounce pads, and grab collectibles, making it a sort of runner-platformer hybrid. The graphics and sound are pretty cute, and it's free with IAP that doesn't go above $3.

--

The Little Fox is the first runner of its type on a hexagonal field. Run through thirteen fairytale planets, passing icy cliffs and volcano craters, finding your way through a bog and a dark cave. Rest assured, no level will give in on your first attempt. But each successfully completed level will satisfy your sense of perfectionism. Taking the best examples of minimalist low-poly graphics as inspiration, we've created thirteen colorful and unique three-dimensional planets for you.

Empty.

Empty is a zen game where you rotate a small room in three dimensions and try to erase everything inside it. You do this by making it disappear into the background thanks to the cell shaded graphics. (Watch the video, it makes a sort of sense.) Progress is kinda slow - the only real challenge is to find the exact angle where that one fiddly piece of furniture fades into the background. But it's engaging in a lava lamp sort of way, and free with IAP that goes up to ten bucks.

--

Everything must go. A relaxing puzzle game to unwind with. Clear the room of all the objects by rotating it. If an object is not visible, it's not there anymore.

Silly Sausage: Doggy Dessert

This is the second entry in Nitrome's Silly Sausage series, in which a dog stretches through a platforming level in a vaguely Snake-like way. The new game has the same basic premise and elements: the doggy can grip onto vertical and upside-down surfaces, then stretch to new places to get past obstacles or enemies. In addition to the new stages and powers, players have access to new time-based challenge rooms. It's free with a $3 in-app purchase to remove ads.

--

Our beloved stretchy dog is back in a brand new adventure in dessert land.

• A brand new adventure with tons of dessert traps and enemies.

• A unique stretch based mechanic.

• Simple swipe to stretch controls (game-play with a single finger)

• Epic boss battle.

• New time-based challenge rooms (with cute collectable dog toys.)

• One looooooong stretched out challenge with 50 restart points.

• Risk based restart system.

Punch Club: Fights

The original Punch Club was more of an RPG than a fighting game, it just happened to be about a Rocky-style up-and-coming boxer. If you wanted to try out the tactical boxing combat engine but could leave the story on the table, here you go. This free version of the game dispenses with the story and gets right to the fights. Unfortunately it also has some serious stability issues, with almost half of the reviews in the Play Store giving it one star.

--

Feel like a true fighter in Punch Club Fights, a no-grind, pure-strategy Punch Club experience. Manage your fighter's skills to win your opponents and progress in the Punch Club Fights.

Pure strategy, no grind

Free experience that shows you a part of the cult classic Punch Club game

Manage your fighter's skills

For the story mode, get the full Punch Club game on the Google Play

Cursed Coins

Cursed Coins is a tower defense game... well, broadly. You control four characters (these would be your towers) shooting at an ever-increasing hoard of zombies. The gameplay is heavily reliant on activating each character's power at specific times, sort of like a MOBA where no one moves. In between the shooting segments your pixelated wagon moves along Oregon Trail-style, so the game gets at least a few points for an original combo. At the moment it's in unreleased beta.

--

4 Grave robbers stole cursed coins from a skeleton king and now they are pursued by monsters. Defeat monsters and escape from the graveyard with precious coins.

4 unique characters

• each have 2 unique weapons

• each have from 4 to 8 skills which can be leveled

• character levels up to 20

5 unique bosses

• Necromancer

• Zombie Lord

• Wild Zombie Hound

• Armored Skeleton

• Skeleton King

Ookujira - Giant Whale Rampage

Ookujira is a deliriously happy giant whale who likes nothing more than smashing down buildings as he bounces and spins through major cities. Big points for originality: this is definitely the first time I've ever played as a giant sperm whale in a mobile game. That said, the gameplay basically boils down to a mix of the old 2D Rampage titles and an endless (and very bouncy) runner. The super-happy pastel graphics are almost literally icing on the cake. It's free with IAP that goes up to $8.50.

--

Earth is under attack. Evil alien robots from outer space are invading the cities. Human technology is inadequate to oppose the machine onslaught and only you can help. Join the resistance now.

EASY TO LEARN with simple one-touch controls

ENDLESS CHALLENGE with new levels every game

UNIQUE gameplay mechanics

DISTINCTIVE & COLORFUL graphics

A GIANT WHALE wrecking robots and smashing buildings

TAKE AND SHARE PICTURES with the in-game camera

COOL, FUN AND MADE WITH LOVE.

ENTIRELY FREE TO PLAY with optional paid items.

Desultor

Desultor is a twitch game that tasks players with shooting a square from one platform to another amidst a series of rotating obstacles. Timing is everything, and more or less the only thing, with the one touch controls and a timer keeping the pace up. A slow motion power up can help you through the trickiest platforms, but I take issue with calling different-colored squares "characters." The game is free with no in-app purchases.

--

Desultor is an addictive game with up to 20 different characters and fun and unique gameplay. Play & Show your skills in this unique game that is just amazing. Become #1 on the leaderbord. Try to focus on the game and make the right choice at the right time

Try to jump on the exact time when there is an opening

Jump Up The Character

Go through Different obstacles

Use Slow Motion effect in Presso mode

Collect coins and buy all the characters.

Become #1 on the leaderbord.

Orconoid

Orconoid is a game about handsome square-jawed human dudes helping wizards to murder orcs by the dozen. So aside from being totally racist in a mild contextual way, it's also a fantasy reskin of Arkanoid, that sci-fi version of Breakout. You break the blocks (which, again, are living, breathing orcs that never did anything to you, you bastard) and try to keep the wizards alive. It's free with in-app purchases of up to three bucks.

--

On Orconoid, along different levels, we must defeat countless armies of orcs and protect, thanks to our shield, the sorcerers of the kingdom. Smash the hordes of orcs who have come to attack us and expel them forever. It is a new game concept that combines characteristics of different arcade games with a touch of strategy. Our main task: Bounce the sphere on our shield as we gather with it the projectiles that can end with the life of our wizards. If we lose all of them, the magic sphere that have invoked will be destroyed and we lose the level.

Break the Grid

Break the Grid mixes bits of card games and Tetris, except the blocks don't move and you have to clear the entire grid instead of one row at a time. Advancement comes with a mix of strategic drops and semi-random card draws, some of which enable special power-ups to get you through the more tricky stages. The game is simple but straightforward, and it's free with $2 IAP.

--

This is the Grid...a magical, mysterious mental challenge...a test of wills...The Grid was created to be broken, but it won't fall easily. With pattern cards, potent Powerups and most importantly your mind, you will answer the question everyone is asking... How many times can you break the Grid?

Glorious 2D graphics with 4 unique themes to unlock.

Over 30 Challenges and Super Challenges providing different tests to pass as you take on the Grid.

Absorbing original soundtrack, different with each theme.

Stat tracking: Set your high score and keep tabs on how many times you've broken the Grid.

The Power Bank: Use points earned in the game on 5 very useful Powerups to aide you as you try to break the Grid.

Slayers of The Dead AR

It's Pokémon GO, but with zombies. Come on, you knew this was coming eventually.

--

Have you ever wanted to build your own, ultimate zombie fort in real life? Well now you sorta can. Travel around in the world to discover rare weapons, scavenge abandoned buildings, and collect valuable materials. Build your ultimate zombie fortress, then fight off hordes of the undead by moving around in real space. This is an early access beta-testing build of the game, for supporters of the Slayers of The Dead Kickstarter campaign to try for themselves.

Grumpy Cat's Worst Game Ever

Here's a game based on that cat that everyone forgot about two years ago. Well, "game" might be generous - it's a collection of mini-games starring the titular feline, and according to its own Play Store listing, it's "the worst game you'll ever play." With high praise like that, it's amazing that I'm even still bothering to write this descr

--

Grumpy Cat’s 1st official mobile game is here. It's the WORST-GAME-YOU-WILL-EVER-PLAY. Features:

* Play awful mini games starring: Grumpy Cat

* Share Grumpy Cat memes

* Get high scores and challenge your friends

* Groovy chiptune music by Maxo

Monster Truck Racing

Monster Truck is an upcoming movie about a monster that lives in a truck. This licensed game doesn't look like anything all that special - the side-view racing uses the familiar Trials style of gas-and-brake controls. One-on-one racing and stunt tracks are available. This is another game from Reliance Entertainment, so the $20 in-app purchases aren't surprising. I WOULD be surprised if they don't make another half-dozen Monster Truck games over the next two years.

--

Turbo charged Monster Trucks. Gravity-defying stunts&adrenaline pumping physics-based racing action. Step on the Gas. Go airborne,accelerate to top speeds, compete with friends, and race the world’s best to become the ultimate Monster Trucks racing champion. Drive the most loved big trucks – Ace High, Goliath, El Diablo, Predator and Rampage. Experience a truck-load of thrilling hill climbing tracks from all over the world.

The Lunar Explorer

The Lunar Explorer is an interesting freeform vehicle building game. We've seen a lot of similar engineering-style titles before, but this is the first one that allows players to draw out their craft in profile before then applying a motor, wheels, liftoff jets, and other goodies. The platforming gameplay itself is pretty spare, but single and multiplayer modes make up for the simplicity. Too bad the IAP goes up to $40.

--

Have you ever dreamt to become the best space engineer? Now you can do it. Invent your own space rover using a motor, eight wheels and your creativity. Beware: it's not as simple as it seems. Test your rover on a deserted lunar space in the single player mode. Pass craters, bumps and other obstacles without getting stuck. If you do get stuck, don't worry: you have 4 power-ups that will help you get out of any difficult situation. Don't forget to collect diamonds to recharge the power-ups immediately during the game.

Hot Wheels: Race Off

Like the toys themselves, Hot Wheels: Race Off is a bit spare as a video game. Players only get access to gas and brake controls, a la Trials, which is an awful thing to do if you're trying to build your racing game on head-to-head competition. Some of the physics-defying tracks are cool, and collectors might spot some notable Hot Wheels cars in the rather small selection, but probably not enough to warrant the $40 in-app purchases.

--

Everything you love about Hot Wheels brought to life in an awesome racing game:

RACE 20+ Hot Wheels cars across 40+ insane physics racing tracks\

BLAST OFF of boosters, loops, and jumps to stunt on the iconic Hot Wheels orange track\

UPGRADE AND BUILD YOUR COLLECTION of Hot Wheels cars\

CHALLENGE YOUR FRIENDS and the world in competitive multi-player mode

Hot Wheels: Race Off is pure adrenaline sure to get your heart racing. Download the best free racing game today.

Lucid Sky

Lucid Sky is, loosely speaking, a monster-fighting RPG. Battles play out between your carefully-chosen Monster Mash and various enemies, bosses, or other players, all with a sort of anime fantasy backdrop. Having four monsters on the field at a time allows for a surprising amount of strategy, and tactical fans might find something to like... but only if they can stomach in-app purchases that go up to $100. So much for competitive balance.

--

Battle monsters, build your squad, save the world. The Lucid Temple was the cornerstone of an advanced civilization, until warfare and strife destroyed everything the ancients had built. Now civilization has been rebuilt, and a mysterious figure is attempting to access the Temple once again. As the son of the world's most famous monster master, it is up to you discover what happened to your father, stop the evil powers trying to activate the Temple, and save the world.

Angry Birds Blast

It's 2017, and Rovio is still making Angry Birds games. And yes, the new ones are basically ripoffs of existing games with $100 in-app purchases tacked on. This one is essentially Bejeweled with the Angry Birds characters and a few structural puzzles thrown in, plus daily challenges, a three-star stage structure, and social hooks. Please, won't someone put this franchise out of its misery?

--

Play an all-new Angry Birds tap-to-match game. The pigs have trapped the Angry Birds inside colorful balloons. Pop matching balloons to set the birds free and stop the pigs in this addicting puzzle-adventure. Use your balloon-blasting skills to outsmart the pigs in over 250 fun levels. Find the smartest way to solve puzzles, crack high scores, and earn three stars in every level.

I am Bread TV

Android Police coverage: [Update: Android TV] This game is toast: I am Bread, from the makers of Surgeon Simulator, butters its way onto the Play Store

We covered I Am Bread before. It's a game in which you play as bread with a suicidal mission to get yourself toasted. The original Android release didn't include compatibility for Android TV, but now we've got it, complete with the intentionally terrible control scheme. Have fun.

--

You are bread. Your mission, become toast. Take on all hazards to deliciousness as you head on an adventure across 8 levels taking bread from its natural confine in the kitchen, throughout the house and then venture outside into the garden and beyond. Look out for the floor and any other unsavoury obstacles that could harm your tastiness as you seek out the means to achieve bread's ultimate goal.

