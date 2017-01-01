The ZTE Axon 7 Mini, as the name might imply, is a slightly-smaller version of ZTE's Axon 7 with downgraded specifications. The phone has a Snapdragon 617 CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion (if the second SIM tray isn't being used), and a 2,705mAh non-removable battery. Now you can grab it for just $199.99, $100 off the normal MSRP.

Strangely, Best Buy only has the Ion Gold color on sale, while Newegg only has the Platinum Gray color discounted. Either way, you'll be dealing with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with ZTE's MiFlavor 4.0 skin. Although ZTE has announced a Nougat update for the Axon 7, there's no news for the Axon 7 Mini.

Newegg's sale is a Shell Shocker deal, so it will only be live for the next 12 hours (at the time of writing). Best Buy's sale does not list an end date.