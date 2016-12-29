Sprint can't seem to figure out what the deal is with those new jobs it announced, but it knows it would very much like you to buy a new LG V20. This device has been discounted a whopping 50%, but you need to sign up or upgrade your Sprint line by the end of 2016 to get the deal.

The V20 usually sells for $792, which is a lot even for a flagship smartphone. That works out to $33 per month. For the next several days, you can get the phone for half that, just $16.50 per month. That's a total of $396 when all is said and done. This deal is available to new customers as well as upgrades on existing lines. You need to do the monthly payment plan, so you have to keep the account going for two years to get the full discount.

Sprint is also offering a deal on 2-year contracts, which it still does. You pay $350 for the phone, then get a mail-in rebate for $350 and pay nothing per month. It's kind of free, but you're under contract. This one is only available online. The monthly deal is available via both Sprint and Best Buy.