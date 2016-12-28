2017 is right around the corner (thank goodness), and that means new flagship phones. Courtesy of OnLeaks and Gear India, renders derived from CAD data of the LG G6 have been released, showing a black, rectangular, slab-like object.

I joke, but in all seriousness, this is a departure from the ill-fated and generally badly reviewed LG G5 and its modular concept. On the renders, we can see volume buttons, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button, dual cameras and flash on the back, bottom-firing speakers, a USB-C port, a headphone jack on the top of the phone, and what looks like a glossy, possibly glass, back, although other renders dispute this.

Gear India says the phone is likely to have a 5.3 Quad-HD display and a Snapdragon 835 processor, although that is speculation. At the top, the device is 8.3mm thick, tapering down to 8mm at the bottom. The dimensions are 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm (top) / 8.0mm (bottom).

The site thinks this could be launched at Mobile World Congress 2017, although admits it doesn't know this for sure. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how LG links this in with the apparent discontinuation of the G5's 'Friends' modules.