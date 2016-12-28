December, and 2016 with it, is winding down. In a few days, a lot of us will be celebrating the coming of the New Year. If you will recall for a moment, OnePlus said that its third flagship would receive stable Nougat by year's end. While the Chinese OEM followed through on its promise to get Nougat out in beta form by the end of November, time is running quite short. Instead of the official jump to Android 7.0, we have another release of the Open Beta (which is on Nougat, of course).
There is not much new in this update, but here is the changelog all the same:
- Added Data Saver
- Fixed Lock Screen clock bug in Portrait Mode
- Fixed issue of reverting to Default Theme after reboot
- Optimized fingerprint unlocking speed
- Optimized the quality of Expanded Screenshot
- Optimized WiFi performance
- Optimized system performance and battery consumption
All of those optimizations sound good — any improvement to performance and battery life is okay in my book. I have noticed that fingerprint unlocking has been significantly slower than it was on the stable builds, so it is good to see OnePlus addressing the issue.
As usual, Open Beta users will receive the update via OTA. If you're interested in joining, you will need to flash the build via adb sideload. Relevant links are below.
