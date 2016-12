The post-Christmas deals are rolling in, this time with a best-we've-seen-it price on the LG G5. If you're on Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T, Best Buy has a carrier-branded model available for you with free shipping or store pickup in the US. On Black Friday, we told you about a $400 deal for this phone, but now it's another $50 cheaper than that.

Some like the G5, some don't. But for just $350, it's a whole new ballgame. It's hard to find a QHD screen and the Snapdragon 820 SoC for that price, not to mention the fact that they have already been updated to Android Nougat.

Note that these are carrier-locked, so only customers of Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T will find this deal of any use. Best Buy offers free shipping in the US and many stores will have these in stock. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so snatch them up before it's gone.

Follow the source link to find your model.