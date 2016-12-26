We here at AP hope that you all had a merry Christmas. We are now in the final week of 2016 and there should be some good sales that will show up to send off this year. One of the best ones so far is a deal on the Lifetime Plex Pass, which is currently $119.99, a savings of $30.

Plex is how I run my media server. It's a fantastic service and has never let me down. I especially love it this time of year when family is in town, so that I can show off my movie and television series collection. Basically, I recommend Plex to everyone who will listen. Not only is the service great, but the Android app is awesome, too.

The Lifetime Pass gives you... well, lifetime access to premium Plex features. Some of those include mobile syncing for offline use, photo upload from your phone's camera, and the ability to sync select content from your server to several cloud providers. If you are a heavy user of your home media server, the Plex Pass is certainly worth it, but the Lifetime option is the best deal by far. The deal is marked as "Limited Time Only" so don't wait too long.