One of the big improvements in Android 7.0 was the addition of a proper editable quick settings panel. Apps can now create tiles for quick settings, but most of them are only adding one or two. Custom Quick Settings can add a ton of them that do all sorts of things. This app just got a big update to v2.0 with more powerful tiles and full control over which ones show up in your editing UI.
Here's the full changelog for Custom Quick Settings v2.0.
- Tile Actions – A tile can now have multiple actions, and switches between them on click. This allows you to create tiles that act as switches, without having to deal with setting them in Tasker. It also means all built in preset tiles (except a couple) react to changes of state.
- UI Change – There’s now two screens in the customisation view, one is for presets and allows for setting up simple tiles, one is for advanced users and allows customisation – adding actions, setting custom labels, icons and states. I also moved heavy stuff to background tasks so it should be pretty much lag free
- Live Tiles – Tiles that show the CPU speed, free RAM, Internal/External Storage space, battery & current weather conditions (BBC & Yahoo – pro only). Clicking the tiles will open a dialog box with more information – unless you’re running CyanogenMod or have Xposed, when it will expand into a view in the Quick Settings, like a native tile. There’s also a Calculator (pro only) live tile which does the same, but obviously doesn’t change label.
- Click Widget – Allows you to set up a widget to automatically be clicked (in a pre-defined X,Y position) to toggle apps that don’t have shortcuts but have widgets. I’ve tested this with Twilight, it works just fine
- Easier removal – Removal of tiles on all versions of Android is now automatic, no need to drag away tiles
- No tile spam – On Android 7.x, currently all tiles are always shown as options to add in the edit tiles screen. Now it’s only the ones you need.
- Much better compatibility checker
The developer says this is a full re-write of the app. So, if something didn't appeal to you about the old version, you might want to check it out again. This time, you can choose which tiles appear in the editing list. That way you won't get a bunch of clutter. You also get a better editing interface for custom tiles with the ability to create actions (like custom switches).
All the basic features of Custom Quick Settings works on stock 7.x devices, but you can do a bit more if you're running Xposed or certain ROMs. It works on 6.0.1 as well with the UI tuner, but it might be a little buggy. There are also extra tiles for root only.
Comments