DigiCal Calendar Agenda

Apps

Android Police coverage: Facebook releases its standalone Events app for Android (only two months after iOS)

Never content to keep its content in its (awful) primary application, Facebook returns with yet another feature ripped out into a separate app to litter your drawer. This one is Events, a sort of social calendar dedicated to all those Christmas parties and office get-togethers that you ignore while scrolling through the news feed. This might be useful if you're the type to always try and organize said events, but otherwise you might as well wait until you're in front of a desktop web browser.

Looking for something to do with friends this weekend? Want to know what's happening tonight? Find events that match your interests and stay up-to-date no matter where you are. All the things you love about events on Facebook are still the same but with this app you can have it all in one place. See the latest events activity, discover new things to do with friends and quickly get to event info. Events works seamlessly with Facebook, so your friends can see what you're interested in and what you've invited them to, even if they don't have the app.

Official TWRP App

Android Police coverage: The TWRP team releases official app for the popular custom recovery

The Team Win Recovery Project is the most widely-used open-source recovery among Android ROM fans. Now there's an official app that allows users to easily see when new versions of the recovery are available and install them (assuming your Android software has root permissions). It's early days for the official app - more complex features are planned for release as development continues.

Official app developed by Team Win for TWRP. Use the app to alert you when new TWRP versions are released for your device. When a new version is available, download it using the app and install it (root users only) without rebooting to recovery. The Official TWRP App does not require root to perform version checking, however, additional features are available such as image flashing if you grant root permissions.

ExaGear - Windows Emulator

Android Police coverage: ExaGear runs your Windows programs on Android devices and Chromebooks with the Play Store

There have been a few attempts to run native Windows programs on mobile Android hardware before, none of them being particularly impressive. ExaGear might break that streak, if only because it's actually designed with ARM-powered Chromebooks in mind. It works with Android phones and tablets with Bluetooth keyboards and mice (except, somewhat ironically, those based on x86 hardware), but it's best employed as a way to run older games or office applications on a Chromebook with access to the Play Store.

ExaGear is a virtual machine that allows you to run Windows PC applications on ARM Android devices and ARM Chromebooks. Play your favorite old-school games and use your daily PC apps on your phone, tablet or Chromebook - fast and easily. Our unique technology lets you use all of your desktop applications as if they were native apps for your Android device. Currently optimized for ARM Chromebooks. Also can be used on ARM Android mobile devices with connected keyboard and mouse.

Gfycat Loops: GIF Cam+Recorder

Android Police coverage: Gfycat releases official Loops app on the Play Store after georestricted beta

There are plenty of apps out there that will convert an existing video or collection of images into that oh-so-trendy GIF format. This app skips the middleman and creates GIFs directly from the camera, or even by recording the contents of your phone's screen (handy for mobile games). There's also a standard video converter, filters in the Instagram style, text and emoji add-ons, et cetera. Users can also manage their Gfycat accounts, such as they are.

With Gfycat Loops, it’s now easier than ever before to create and share high-quality GIFs on the go. If you have awesome videos that you'd like to turn into GIFs or you'd like to GIF your best Pokemon highlight, Gfycat Loops is your go-to app for all this and more. Find GIFs for all your needs, from LOL to #ByeFelicia, in our 200+ categories of carefully selected reactions and memes. Easily access and manage all your Gfycat content on the cloud.

Demo Mode tile

Here's a fantastic little tool if you happen to be a professional Android blogger (or someone else who needs clean Android screenshots on a regular basis). Tap the Live Tile and Demo Mode will be enabled, hiding any distracting notifications, showing full signal and battery, and resetting the clock to 7:00 (for Nougat, of course). The app requires a little initial setup with ADB from a PC, but after that it's ready to go any time. Awesome!

It's a very simple tool presented as a Quick Tile to simplify the process of setting up and activating Demo Mode. It's already pre-configured out of the box with perfect 7:00 clock, full WiFi, full signal and full battery icons for stunning clutter-free screenshots.

For it to work you need to grant it two permissions through adb shell from your computer:

adb -d shell pm grant com.franco.demomode android.permission.DUMP

adb -d shell pm grant com.franco.demomode android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS

NBA InPlay

NBA InPlay, officially published by the league, is something of a second screen experience for watching basketball games. The app automatically detects whichever game is on TV via the microphone, presenting team and player info as it becomes relevant. Users can earn points in a sort of fantasy fashion by picking players for the duration of the game, rising in personal and national leaderboards. It's an interesting idea for sports fans.

Love watching NBA basketball on TV? You are about to love it even more. Open NBA inPlay when you are watching any nationally televised NBA game, and compete to win official NBA prizes. Here’s how it works: NBA InPlay automatically recognizes the audio of any NBA game on cable or satellite. If there’s an NBA game on TNT, NBA TV, ESPN or ABC, you can turbo boost your experience with this app. Pick the player you want to earn you points during the game. Who do you pick? Whatever player you predict is going to put up numbers.

Pigment - Coloring Book

Adult-focused coloring books remain a baffling trend for me, doubly so for digital versions. But if that's your kind of entertainment, Pigment seems to be a shade or two better than the usual coloring book app. The collection includes 300 free pages with more available for a charge, with complex color and shading tools and support for the S-Pen and other styli. It even supports printing pages, if you happen to have it set up on your phone or tablet.

Pigment, coloring book for adults, is the ultimate stress reliever on the go. Take a break and relax with this unique adult coloring book app that lets you color like you would on paper, unlike other "tap-to-fill" coloring apps. Choose from the largest collection of hand curated, professionally drawn illustrations, 8 different kinds of pencils, markers and brushes, and an unlimited number of colors to choose from. Once you're done, easily share them with your friends and family, and even print them out. There's no better way to color.

Skype Mingo (Alpha)

Skype Mingo is an attempt to make an all-in-one communications hub... which is sort of weird, since your phone already does that. Mingo mixes in' the service's well-known VOIP calls with standard text messages and phone calls, default phone contacts, and more, so that when your contact has a Skype number you can choose to start a VOIP or video call instead of a standard cell call. There's also a data meter for seeing usage, which again, is something that your phone already does without any extra apps.

Skype Mingo (Alpha) is your ultimate communications hub, providing native calling, SMS, and contacts management capability, in addition to the rich Skype functionality you already know and love.

● Optimized for speed, Mingo is small and fast.

● Gives you a rich set of features in a small, easy to manage package.

● Helps you save money, with advanced features such as Economical Calling, and On-Demand Sync.

● Provides direct access to your data usage statistics, so that you can always be in control of your data.

● Gives you access to thousands of Skype bots

Posture - be mindful.

Writing on a desktop computer for eight to ten hours a day for the last six years hasn't done my spine any favors. This app attempts to help you correct some of your posture missteps by using an overlay to tell you when you're holding your phone in a way that puts strain on your neck. The app offers a time interval to periodically check your position with the phone's built-in gyroscope. Or you could just get one of those hat-holder things and keep it at eye level all the time.

--

Protect Your Neck. Science tells us we look at our phones up to 85 times daily but hold our phones in a way that can cause up to 60 lbs (27kg) of strain on the neck. To get a feel for this, try strapping 4-6 medium size bowling balls to your head while looking down at your phone for 2 hours. Smartphones are apart of our lives and here to stay, but developing a hunched posture or a hurting neck doesn't have to be.

MoodCast diary

If you're the sort of reflective person who'd like to keep a diary, but also the kind of person who flees from the written word like a puppy from a vacuum, perhaps simply recording your daily mood will be enough. And if even that is too tricky, this diary app can pull in social posts from Facebook and Twitter to auto-record exactly how you're feeling throughout the day, or even detect it with a simple text editor. Data can be exported in Excel format or backed up to Google Drive.

--

Keep track of your daily mood & activities effortlessly and intelligently, find patterns and build new habits. Keep track of your daily mood and routines effortlessly by adding notes, mood and activities. MoodCast fills in the blanks by collecting posts on Facebook, Twitter*, Instagram* and Journey automatically. Predict mood as you write in editor and in activities collected from social networks & apps using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

FastKey Launcher

FastKey is a homescreen/launcher based around a virtual keyboard - sort of like a modern, mobile version of the old Quicksilver application for Mac. Type in the first few letters of the app, shortcut, or contact you'd like to use, and the relevant results will pop up faster than you can blink. It's an innovative approach to getting fast results on a disorganized phone, but keep in mind that the system uses a semi-permanent keyboard, not your default Android text input.

--

Launch any app with just a couple of taps right from your home screen. Never lose an app again.

Fast access to all your apps using the always-on keyboard

Ultra-fast 16ms response time

Find a contact in a single tap

Call directly from the home screen

FastKey Launcher is a light and fast home screen replacement for your Android, which brings new opportunities to your familiar user experience.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AT&T Call Protect

Android Police coverage: AT&T launched free Call Protect feature with spam warnings, fraud blocking, and custom number blocking

Call spammers have become absolutely relentless lately - they call me more often than the actual human beings I know. AT&T is trying to combat some of those jackasses with a system of automated tools that can block frequent spam numbers, alert users to suspected spammers, add manual blocks for specific numbers on your phone, and add a quick alert for those that get through so the system can tag them for others. Bravo. Unfortunately, it's only available to AT&T post-paid customers.

--

AT&T Call Protect lets you manage your incoming calls with more control over nuisance calls. AT&T Call Protect uses the power of the AT&T network to automatically block fraud calls and warn about suspected spam calls in HD Voice coverage areas. In addition, temporary call blocking is available for blocking unwanted calls for 30 days at a time. It is available to AT&T consumer postpaid wireless customers that are eligible for and set up with AT&T HD Voice. Smartphones sold by other carriers may not be eligible.

Live Wallpapers

Papersea Pro Live Wallpaper

This cute Live Wallpaper has a series of undersea scenes animated in the construction paper style of South Park. Fish and whales swim by the various backgrounds while you watch, and the variables of each scene can be tweaked in the settings. These customized scenes can be shared, and new official ones are coming soon according to the Play Store description.

--

An amazing undersea adventure awaits. Watch as lively fish and other sea creatures travel behind your screen. Choose from a variety of built in themes, or change them and save your own:

Arctic

Coral Reef

Murky River

+ The Deep

+ More coming soon

Take screen shots of your creations and share them with your friends. Or use the Randomize feature to come up with an infinite number of new themes. Thanks for trying out Papersea. We're always adding features, so please leave feedback at the Papersea Google+ community: https://plus.google.com/communities/102215115298970915721

