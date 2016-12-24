Well, this is it. On December 31, 2016, we will bid adieu to the ambitious but riddled with managerial missteps venture that was Cyanogen. In the ongoing saga of Cyanogen's "reorganization" efforts, we've seen Kirk McMaster being ousted as CEO and replaced by Lior Tal, followed by a modular OS announcement, then we started hearing rumbles of layoffs, office closures, and more, which ended with a rather public finger pointing and break up with Steve Kondik, the guy behind Cyanogen and CyanogenMod.

Cyanogen Inc announced the shutdown, which includes the CyanogenMod build service, in a very short blog post, stating:

As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally.

RIP, Cyanogen. That bullet, it ricocheted off Google's armor and came back straight into your heart.