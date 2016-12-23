Nougat has been out for a few months now and several devices have already received the new version of Android, or will be in the coming months. Well, we can add the Honor 8 to that list. Huawei has said that the budget phone will be getting Android 7.0 with EMUI 5 in tow sometime in February.
The Honor 8 sought to right the complaints about its predecessor, the 5X. Essentially a rebranded P9, the phone entered a space dominated by the likes of the OnePlus 3 and ZTE Axon 7. Whether or not they succeeded, the Honor 8 proved to be the typical story with Chinese devices: good or great hardware with varying levels of bad software. You can go read the review if you need a reminder on what David experienced.
Here are some of the changes that Huawei has promised in the forthcoming update:
- Added screen real estate for the content that matters most
- Addition of an app drawer (finally) — users will have the option of either the standard layout or app drawer
- Ability to run different profiles in parallel – switch effortlessly between their professional and personal lives.
- Machine learning enables EMUI 5.0 to dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user’s behaviour over time and prioritizing frequently used apps.
- EMUI 5.0 comes with improved capabilities and flexibility around security. For example, the user can ensure specific apps stay ultra-secure with such features as App Lock.
- EMUI 5.0 also features a more intelligent power management system, with a selection of power saving modes so you can manage your device’s battery consumption more easily.
Huawei is also proud that, in this update, 90% of the core functions can be accessed in two or three taps. So if you picked up one of these phones, start getting excited about February.
