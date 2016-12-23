Nougat has been out for a few months now and several devices have already received the new version of Android, or will be in the coming months. Well, we can add the Honor 8 to that list. Huawei has said that the budget phone will be getting Android 7.0 with EMUI 5 in tow sometime in February.

The Honor 8 sought to right the complaints about its predecessor, the 5X. Essentially a rebranded P9, the phone entered a space dominated by the likes of the OnePlus 3 and ZTE Axon 7. Whether or not they succeeded, the Honor 8 proved to be the typical story with Chinese devices: good or great hardware with varying levels of bad software. You can go read the review if you need a reminder on what David experienced.

Here are some of the changes that Huawei has promised in the forthcoming update:

Added screen real estate for the content that matters most

Addition of an app drawer (finally) — users will have the option of either the standard layout or app drawer

Ability to run different profiles in parallel – switch effortlessly between their professional and personal lives.

Machine learning enables EMUI 5.0 to dynamically optimize processing resources by analyzing the user’s behaviour over time and prioritizing frequently used apps.

EMUI 5.0 comes with improved capabilities and flexibility around security. For example, the user can ensure specific apps stay ultra-secure with such features as App Lock.

EMUI 5.0 also features a more intelligent power management system, with a selection of power saving modes so you can manage your device’s battery consumption more easily.

Huawei is also proud that, in this update, 90% of the core functions can be accessed in two or three taps. So if you picked up one of these phones, start getting excited about February.