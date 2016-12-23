Here we are with yet another FNaF game, Five Nights at Freddy's Sister Location. The fifth installment comes to Android for $2.99 and brings fresh characters, a new environment, and new-not-so-new terrors.

This one takes place at Circus Baby's Pizza World, where "family fun and interactivity" go beyond other pizza places. The mobile port includes all five nights from the PC version, as well as Custom Night and the Baby "death" Mini-Game. You will also find both endings and a full Extras menu.

You play as a night shift technician. The job description states that you must be comfortable with tight spaces and active machinery. Also, your new employer absolves itself of any liability if you suffer dismemberment or death.

So it's another FNaF game on Android. Something tells me that my inner gamer should be excited, but I'm not — I think I just missed the point of these games (and Minecraft). However, I realize that other people will be quite excited for this port. If this is up your alley, hit up the widget below.