CyanogenMod has seen better days as an organization, but the team behind the open-source Android custom ROM doesn't seem to be slowing down its prodigious output. In the last week new nightly builds have been added for no less than ten new phones and tablets, including notable models from Motorola, Samsung, OnePlus, and Amazon. All of them now have CM 14.1 (based on Android 7.1.1 AOSP code) builds available.

Here's the list of new devices - note that more than one nightly build might have been published at the time of writing:

As always, users will need a custom recovery in order to flash a CyanogenMod ROM, and backups of a stock "daily driver" software are recommended. They'll also need the latest version of the Gapps flashable ZIP if they want access to the Play Store and other Google services. And of course, remember that nightly ROM builds are in active development, and may not be entirely stable or feature-complete. If none of that is a deal-breaker, then happy flashing.