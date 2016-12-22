As we head into the end of the holiday season, maybe you're looking to purchase yourself a little something. You can buy an app or game in the Play Store, but who want's to pay full price? It just so happens there are a lot of them on sale right now.
Apps
Nova Launcher Prime: $0.99 from $4.99
Password Manager SafeInCloud: $2.99 from $4.99
Facetune: $0.10 from $1.99 (no sale in US)
Moon+ Reader Pro: $2.49 from $4.99
Slide for Reddit Pro: $1.99 from $4.00
Lightning Launcher: $1.99 from $4.99
franco Kernel updater 2: $2.99 from $3.99
Games
Ravensburger Puzzle: $0.99 from $2.99
Downwell: $0.99 from $3.00
Reigns: $0.99 from $2.99
Temple Run: Oz: $0.10 from $1.99 (no sale in US)
The Walking Dead Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99
South Park Pinball: $1.99 from $3.99
Portal Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99
Marvel Pinball: $0.49 from $0.99
Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go: $0.99 from $3.99
Card Wars - Adventure Time: $0.99 from $3.99
Evoland: $1.99 from $4.99
WWE 2K: $2.99 from $7.99
NBA 2K17: $2.99 from $7.99
Civilization Revolution 2: $2.99 from $9.99
XCOM: Enemy Within: $2.99 from $9.99
Puddle +: $0.99 from $3.49
Leo's Fortune: $1.49 from $4.99
Rusty Lake Hotel: $0.99 from $1.99
Rusty Lake: Roots: $1.99 from $2.99
Mr. Robot:1.51exfiltrati0n.apk: $0.99 from $2.99
The Walking Dead: Michonne: $1.99 from $4.99
Adventures of Mana: $6.99 from $13.99
Secret of Mana: $3.99 from $8.99
FINAL FANTASY IV: AFTER YEARS: $7.99 from $15.99
CHRONO TRIGGER: $4.99 from $9.99
FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS: $6.99 from $13.99
FINAL FANTASY III: $7.99 from $15.99
FINAL FANTASY IV: $7.99 from $15.99
FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL: $6.99 from $13.99
FINAL FANTASY VI: $7.99 from $15.99
FINAL FANTASY V: $7.99 from $15.99
FINAL FANTASY: $3.99 from $7.99
FINAL FANTASY II: $3.99 from $7.99
CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $9.99 from $19.99
Bloons TD 5: $0.99 from $2.99
Bean's Quest: $0.99 from $2.99
The Lords of Midnight: $2.49 from $4.49
EXILES: $3.49 from $6.99
Goat Simulator GoatZ: $0.99 from $4.99
Legend of the Skyfish: $1.99 from $3.99
Ravensword: Shadowlands: $3.49 from $6.99
New sales
There are ton of new sales, most of which coincide with an NVIDIA promo. They're either exclusive or optimized for the SHIELD.
American Dad Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99
Archer Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99
Arma Tactics: $0.99 from $3.99
Bob's Burgers Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99
ChargeShot: $2.99 from $7.99
Chariot: $0.99 from $7.49
Door Kickers: $0.99 from $4.99
Family Guy Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99
GoNNER: $6.69 from $9.99
Groundskeeper2: $0.99 from $4.49
Gunslugs: $0.99 from $1.49
Gunslugs 2: $1.49 from $2.49
Heroes of Loot: $0.99 from $3.99
Heroes of Loot 2: $1.99 from $4.49
HISTORY Great Battles Medieval: $4.99 from $9.99
Hotlap Heroes: $1.99 from $3.99
Knights of the Old Republic: $2.99 from $9.99
Legend of the Skyfish: $1.99 from $3.99
Mercenary Kings: $4.99 from $9.99
Mimic Arena: $3.99 from $7.99
Riptide GP: Renegade: $0.99 from $2.99
Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders: $0.99 from $2.99
Space Grunts: $1.49 from $3.99
The Uncertain - Episode 1: The Last Quiet Day: $7.49 from $14.99
The Walking Dead Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99
Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov’s Revenge: $1.99 from $9.99
