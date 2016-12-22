As we head into the end of the holiday season, maybe you're looking to purchase yourself a little something. You can buy an app or game in the Play Store, but who want's to pay full price? It just so happens there are a lot of them on sale right now.

Apps

Nova Launcher Prime: $0.99 from $4.99

Password Manager SafeInCloud: $2.99 from $4.99

Facetune: $0.10 from $1.99 (no sale in US)

Moon+ Reader Pro: $2.49 from $4.99

Slide for Reddit Pro: $1.99 from $4.00

Lightning Launcher: $1.99 from $4.99

franco Kernel updater 2: $2.99 from $3.99

Games

Ravensburger Puzzle: $0.99 from $2.99

Downwell: $0.99 from $3.00

Reigns: $0.99 from $2.99

Temple Run: Oz: $0.10 from $1.99 (no sale in US)

The Walking Dead Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99

South Park Pinball: $1.99 from $3.99

Portal Pinball: $0.99 from $1.99

Marvel Pinball: $0.49 from $0.99

Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go: $0.99 from $3.99

Card Wars - Adventure Time: $0.99 from $3.99

Evoland: $1.99 from $4.99

WWE 2K: $2.99 from $7.99

NBA 2K17: $2.99 from $7.99

Civilization Revolution 2: $2.99 from $9.99

XCOM: Enemy Within: $2.99 from $9.99

Puddle +: $0.99 from $3.49

Leo's Fortune: $1.49 from $4.99

Rusty Lake Hotel: $0.99 from $1.99

Rusty Lake: Roots: $1.99 from $2.99

Mr. Robot:1.51exfiltrati0n.apk: $0.99 from $2.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne: $1.99 from $4.99

Adventures of Mana: $6.99 from $13.99

Secret of Mana: $3.99 from $8.99

FINAL FANTASY IV: AFTER YEARS: $7.99 from $15.99

CHRONO TRIGGER: $4.99 from $9.99

FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS: $6.99 from $13.99

FINAL FANTASY III: $7.99 from $15.99

FINAL FANTASY IV: $7.99 from $15.99

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL: $6.99 from $13.99

FINAL FANTASY VI: $7.99 from $15.99

FINAL FANTASY V: $7.99 from $15.99

FINAL FANTASY: $3.99 from $7.99

FINAL FANTASY II: $3.99 from $7.99

CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $9.99 from $19.99

Bloons TD 5: $0.99 from $2.99

Bean's Quest: $0.99 from $2.99

The Lords of Midnight: $2.49 from $4.49

EXILES: $3.49 from $6.99

Goat Simulator GoatZ: $0.99 from $4.99

Legend of the Skyfish: $1.99 from $3.99

Ravensword: Shadowlands: $3.49 from $6.99