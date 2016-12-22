Twas days before Christmas but Samsung's marketing team was still busy, creating new VR experiences that are sure to make you feel dizzy.

Their latest is quite a remarkable thing to behold, with a VR device pressed to your face you can watch Santa's magical journey unfold.

You'll hop aboard a toy laden sleigh with that jolly old elf, and travel 'round the whole world while trying to avoid puking all over yourself.

The northern lights, the Egyptian pyramids, and even the moon you'll fly by, as you traverse the world with Santa in a Christmas night's sky.

Sure, a marketing ploy this Samsung VR video may be, but it's packed full of holiday cheer and surprises so it's ok with me.

It doesn't hurt that the experience is incredibly well done, so bring your Gear VR, Daydream, or Cardboard to parties for a little extra holiday fun.

If you don't have access to a VR headset to view this Christmas treat, you can still watch it on YouTube where it's a little warped but still pretty neat.

I wish you a Merry Christmas spent with your family and friends, and with that decree this deliciously cheesy rhyming article ends.