Owners of the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV are getting yet another sweet exclusive title today, the Steam favorite GoNNER. This is a hard-as-nails shooter with platforming elements and a unique art style. How long can you survive? Probably not as long as you think.

According to the developer, GoNNER is about a creature called Ikk on a journey to cheer up his only friend, a giant landbound whale named Sally. You do that by searching for trinkets in deep, dark caverns crawling with enemies. The aim is to get the highest score possible (there are built-in leader boards) before you run out of hit points. Death is permanent, but the game is different each time you play. You can unlock active and passive skills over time that can be equipped at the start of a run, thereby enabling you to make it farther. It's otherwise a rouguelike experience.

GoNNER is a 2D side-scroller, but it has a very interesting look. It's like a watercolor painting came alive and started fighting itself. It's also got a pretty rad soundtrack. GoNNER is only for the SHIELD Android TV, and you need the controller to play. The usual price is $9.99, but it's on sale for $6.69 to celebrate the launch.