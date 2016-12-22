Here's a Google Home trick we haven't seen really publicized: the Assistant in Home can play you a six-note scale in any key. ( Note: This does not seem to work on the Pixel Assistant. Sigh. Correction: See update, this is just really broken in general, unfortunately.) Just tell Home to play you any key - for example, "play me a B sharp" - and the Assistant will respond with an ascending six-note scale. Neat.

It seems that's the limit of the capability for now - Assistant doesn't understand when you ask it for chords or common scales, but it's a nifty little feature regardless.