One of the finest $200 Bluetooth speakers out there is the UE Boom 2. I own one and it is a benchmark device that I use to compare any speaker in a similar price range that is sent to me for testing. Few sound as good as it does, and none also boast all the other great features the speaker offers. Those features include an eye-catching design, long battery life, a waterproof and shockproof body, and Google Now voice integration.

At $200 the speaker is a solid value, at its current price of just $130 on Amazon, it's a steal. $130 is the lowest price the speaker has even been sold at on Amazon (with the exception of Black Friday), and it's not likely to stay at this price for long. It's not just the black model that is on sale either, all the different color combinations are discounted. I will note that a few of them are on back-order and may take a little longer to ship.

