International spying! Demagogic leaders! Jingoistic nationalism! Everything old is new again as the United States and Russia seem to be squaring up for another decades-long pissing contest. So while you wait for the next big hack or diplomatic faux pas, why not relive those happy memories of the original Cold War? Twilight Struggle, a two-player strategy title based on the 20th century's biggest game of chicken, has landed in the Play Store. It's five dollars, only a third of the price of the PC version.

Based on a physical board game that was popular enough to warrant a digital release on Steam, Twilight Struggle has one player controlling the US and another commanding the USSR. The board looks a bit like a more complex version of Risk, but remember, this is a cold war: you're dealing with influence and subterfuge, not outright conflict. Each turn a card based on a historical event in the Cold War is played, and each side must attempt to turn the situation to their advantage. The goal is to win over enough allies to the side of either capitalism or communism without triggering an actual war. Because of all the nukes, you see.

In-game event cards draw on real history like the Cuban Missile Crisis or the formation of NATO, and the tug-of-war point system means that a lead can be reversed at any time. The game includes a single-player mode versus the computer, "hot potato" local multiplayer on a single device, and online multiplayer that can be played asynchronously, so there's no rush to finish the rather long two-player mode in one sitting.

The interface works best on tablets, but Twilight Struggle is compatible with all Android devices running 4.4 or higher. A single $4 in-app purchase unlocks the Turn Zero expansion pack, which includes alternate history starting conditions.