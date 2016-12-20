Everyone is making home security cameras these days, and Netgear's Arlo cameras have been quite popular. The new Arlo Pro adds a few features that were lacking in older versions, and it's on sale today. You can get the single-camera bundle for a mere $199.99. That's $50 off the regular price.

The nifty thing about Arlo Pro is that the cameras are rechargeable and completely wireless. They're designed to be used for months at a time on a charge, which is apparently possible thanks to a custom low-power implementation of WiFi. The cameras are also weather-proof for use outdoors. You get 7-days of free recording archival, but there are paid plans if you want more. It's getting solid Amazon reviews too.

The single camera bundle that's on sale includes the Arlo Pro base station (necessary for the low-power wireless communication) and a camera. Additional cameras are $190, but there are larger bundles of cameras and bases that shave a few bucks off. Amazon has the 3-camera kit for a little under MSRP. It's $539.99, down from $579.99 ($43 off), but shipping will take an extra five days. A word of warning, the 4-pack of cameras on Amazon is listed far above MSRP. Best Buy has that one cheaper.