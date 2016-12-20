The LG V10 is a bit over a year old now, but it's still a more than capable phone that probably never got the attention it deserved. More important, you'll have a hard time finding many better phones for $259, its current sale price at DailySteals.

The V10 has a 5.7", QHD display along with 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 808 SoC. The 64GB of internal storage is an added bonus and there's more than a few of you out there who will really appreciate the fact that the 3000 mAh battery is removable. The 16MP rear camera comes with the manual software controls LG has offered for a few product generations now.

$259 is $40 cheaper than the next cheapest deal we saw back in September. This model is AT&T branded, but unlocked so it should work on other GSM networks like T-Mobile. There are two colors available: black and opal blue.

Follow the source link to grab this deal, which expires before Christmas.