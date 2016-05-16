We got a sneak peek at an unreleased Google app called Spaces a few weeks back, and now Google has announced the official release of the app. Spaces is a group sharing app for Android, iOS, and the web that lets you create a new space for each topic to keep discussions focused. The app is rolling out today, so you can't download it just yet, but it won't be long now.

According to Google, Spaces is designed to make it easy to share content in a "space." You can make spaces about anything—an event, project, or general interest. Rather than jump from one app to another, you can use Google search, YouTube, and Chrome to find content inside Spaces. It sounds like a similar pitch to Google's new Gboard app for iPhone. To get people to join your spaces, you will, of course, need to get them to download yet another Google messaging app.

Google plans to show off what Spaces can do at I/O later this week. Each session will have a space so developers and Googlers can interact. There are apparently some surprises in store as well. Google recommends those attending I/O have Spaces installed before they arrive. You'll be able to follow that recommendation soon. Links to the app aren't live yet, but it will probably be available at the URL below.