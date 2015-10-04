Last weekend I asked you: Nexus 6P or Nexus 5X? Well, technically I asked you Nexus 5X or 6P, but whatever. But they weren't official yet! Now they are.

The Nexus 5X rings in at $379 for the base 16GB model or $429 for 32GB, while the 6P is $499 here in the US for 32GB, $549 for 64GB, and $649 for the mega-storage 128GB that, yes, Artem has probably already ordered 17 of (one for him and one for each end of each room of his house).

Personally, I'm a 5X man. After holding it, touching it, and generally being near it, I love the design of this device. It's just so... friendly.

Also, I love the blue one and no one is going to tell me otherwise. It's pretty. But the 5X does lose out on some specifications versus the 6P, and there's little doubt the 32GB version is the only real choice for #nexuswarriors. The 6P, to me, just feels too cold, too industrial, and too generic. The 5X has some character to it. But these are completely personal opinions on relatively unimportant subjects.

So, now that you know what the 5X and 6P cost, and what their respective specifications are, which would you choose, or which have you chosen already?

Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P? Nexus 5X!

Nexus 6P!

Neither! View Results