Any developer (or writer, musician, athlete, parent, human being...) worth their salt is constantly trying to improve their skills. The best way to do that is not only through doing something constantly (read: practice) but also through research, reading, and studying new material. That's why school is a thing that we do.

This contest is now over. The final results are listed below. If you've won, you will be contacted in the near future. Congratulations! Everyone else - keep participating and stay tuned to Android Police so that you don't miss our upcoming giveaway announcements. You can follow AP on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and RSS. Victor Manuel Cruz Reyes Ed Collins Bobygk Chan Huang David Margolin Sergej Zubov Dimitris Manargias Brian Walls Daniel Vilar Tavares Ural

When it comes to moving into other areas of development and learning new skills, there are plenty of books on the matter. We've once again teamed up with informIT to give away 10 copies one such book – Android Programing: The Big Nerd Ranch Guide ($32 on Amazon). Here's a look at what it's all about:

Android Programming: The Big Nerd Ranch Guide: is an introductory Android book for programmers with Java experience. Based on Big Nerd Ranch’s popular Android Bootcamp course, this guide will lead you through the wilderness using hands-on example apps combined with clear explanations of key concepts and APIs. This book focuses on practical techniques for developing apps compatible with all versions of Android widely used today. Write and run code every step of the way — creating apps that catalog crime scenes, browse photos, track your jogging route, and more. Each chapter and app has been designed and tested to provide the knowledge and experience you need to get started in Android development.

And some quotes from people who do things with apps and read books (including this one):

"Big Nerd Ranch provided the training we needed to get hundreds of engineers building skillfully on Android. This book is a great distillation of that training and will be a huge help to anyone looking to ramp up as well." – Mike Shaver, Director of Mobile Engineering, Facebook

"…a must-have for the developer just starting in Android or ready for more advanced techniques. I was impressed with this book’s content and clarity of presentation. The authors explain simple and complex Android topics with equal ease." – James Steele, author of The Android Developer's Cookbook

Basically, if you're an Android dev, this book can do nothing but good things for you and your skills. And now's your chance to win one of ten copies – just follow the instructions below.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

The giveaway begins now and will run for a week – it ends on Tuesday, April 23rd at 12:00 AM PT (Midnight). This one's open to folks across the globe, so enter away!

Good luck!